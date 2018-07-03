Former Táiniste Joan Burton says it’s lucky no one was injured after her Dublin home was broken into last night.

The Labour TD was at a community event in Huntstown talking about crime when it happened.

A woman was arrested at the scene, and she is due in court today.



Deputy Burton says the alarm was raised by her neighbours.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Speaking this morning, the Labour TD explained: "I've had the unfortunate experience of being broken into on many occasions. On each occasion, you just give thanks that nobody is injured, nobody is hurt.

"Then you have a look again at security, and see what can you do upgrade and modernise security."