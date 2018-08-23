An agreement has been reached between Irish based pilots and Ryanair to bring an end to the long running dispute.

The row between Irish based Ryanair pilots and the airline over base transfers, promotions and leave resulted in 5 strike days over the busy summer months.

After a 22 hour negotiating session which began yesterday morning and concluded this morning, an agreement has been reached to bring an end to the row.

The proposed agreement will now go to a ballot, with Forsa, the union representing pilots calling on its members to accept it.

In a statement, Ryanair says it will take the proposals to its board after the pilots have voted.

Both partie have been asked by facilitator Kieran Mulvey to make no public comment while the ballot is carried out.