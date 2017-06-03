New research says Statins could reduce the risk of dying from breast cancer by as much as 38 per cent.



It found the pills, which are usually used for lowering blood cholesterol levels, stopped cancer cells growing and dividing.

The study was presented at the world's biggest cancer conference in Chicago.

It looked at seven existing pieces of research covering 197,000 women.

Experts say there needs to be a clinical trial testing the effect of statins on two groups of patients.