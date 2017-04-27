An interim report into the inflation of breath test statistics has shown numerous reasons for how it happened – according to the Garda Commissioner.

But Noirin O’Sullivan says it’s too early to arrive at any definitive conclusion.

The Policing Authority received the preliminary report into the breath test issue yesterday, and has been questioning senior gardai about it, and roads policing. Board member Maureen Lynott asked Commissioner O’Sullivan how it could have happened?

Speaking after the Policing Authoritys public hearing, Chairperson Josephine Feehily said it only gave information on the activity involved in the investigation so far... with no specifics.

It's also emerged that gardai have only identified 161 officers that can be freed for duty from their desk jobs by civilians, out of a possible 1500

In December 2015, the Garda Inspectorate said that 1500 Gardai could be freed up from desk jobs by civilians, who could be trained up much quicker, or redeployed from other areas.

But it emerged this afternoon, that An Garda Siochana had only identified 11 percent of that figure.

However Josephine Feehily refused to find fault with the slow pace of change on civilianising certain roles within the gardai, despite agreeing with the Garda Inspectorate’s claim that 1500 gardai could be freed up by civilians;

This morning, the Policing Authority expressed its concern that road deaths and serious injuries are increasing.

It’s holding its seventh public session, the theme of which is road safety, which was chosen before the recent problems with breath tests and wrongful convictions emerged.

The Government Road Safety Strategy had a target of reducing road fatalities from 162 in 2012 to 124 or less by 2020.

Road Fatalities up 15%, serious injuries 34% in past four years #policingauthority @todayfmnews pic.twitter.com/jaZJ1XHG2A — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) April 27, 2017

Josephine Feehily expressed disappointment that the road safety statistics were going in the wrong direction;