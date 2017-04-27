Flights between Ireland and Britain could shut down overnight if the UK doesn't have a deal at the end of the Brexit talks.

That's according to former Taoiseach John Bruton, who says it's urgent that Britain and Europe agree a deal before Brexit is due to take effect in 2019.

He's been in Leinster House addressing Senators who are holding hearings on the Brexit process.

He says a 'hard Brexit' in March 2019 would have devastating consequences: