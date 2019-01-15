British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal has been voted down by a big majority in the House of Commons.

The outcome is one of the heaviest House of Commons defeats in modern history.

Earlier, Mrs May said she would respond "quickly" if her terms are voted down.

Many MPs are opposing the agreement because of the Backstop on preventing a hard border.

Meanwhile, the government here says there is no need to stockpile medicines to prepare for a no deal Brexit.

Ministers have also revealed memorandums of understanding have been reached with the British government on a number of issues including keeping the Common Travel Area.

Most of the first few months of the Dáil year will be taken up by a Brexit 'mega bill' if it looks like no deal is on the cards.

While in transport the government says there's extra capacity on ferries for Irish goods to skip the UK land bridge to Europe.