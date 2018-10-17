A key European Council summit on Brexit begins this evening with a deal looking unlikely.

Agreement on a backstop to prevent a hard border in Northern Ireland remains the main sticking point.

Despite this meeting being the deadline, talks may now run into November or December.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is in Brussels for the summit - at which British Prime Minister Theresa May will address the EU27 just ahead of their pre-summit dinner.

But UK officials are playing down the prospect for any new proposals or breakthroughs.

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in London | Image: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire/PA Images

The Financial Times reported that EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is open to a possible one-year extension to the Brexit transition, should Mrs May accept a "two-tier" backstop.

EU Council President Donald Tusk says there needs to be creativity from UK PM Theresa May when she addresses EU leaders tonight.

"The problem is clear: it's still the Irish question.

"It looks like a new version of the Gordian Knot. Unfortunately, I can not see a new version of Alexander the Great, it's not so easy to find such kind of creative leader."