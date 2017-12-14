The Taoiseach is attending the European Council Summit this morning as negotiations on Brexit move towards the next phase.

It’s after substantive progress was made in the first phase of talks, notably the commitment that there’d be no hard border in Ireland post-Brexit.

Now MEPs have voted to move into phase two of talks, and say there is no going back on the deal, despite some since-clarified comments by Britain’s Brexit secretary.

The European Parliament’s Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt says David Davis confirmed that there was no intention to backtrack on their commitments, and he had this suggestion: