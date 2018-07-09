UK Brexit Secretary David Davis has resigned from Government.

It comes after he wrote to the British Prime Minister warning that her plan for Brexit was 'unworkable'.

Mr Davis's junior ministers, Steve Baker and Suella Braverman, have also resigned.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he's looking forward to examining the detail of the plan in a White Paper later this week.

Meanwhile Tanaiste Simon Coveney has welcomed what he's called a softening of the UK's approach.

Here is David Davis resignation letter pic.twitter.com/Qzj2rLaw6z — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) July 8, 2018



