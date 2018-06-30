A teenager has been released without charge after a brick was thrown through the window one of Dublin's most iconic gaybars.

The attack happened on the eve of the Pride Festival which is taking place in the city today.

A rock with homophobic language was fired into Panti Bar on Capel Street at around 11 o' clock last night.

There were no injuries reported.

A brick thrown through Pantibar's window just now. No one hurt.

It says in Irish "FAIRIES (fags) OUT OF IRELAND"



But we are Ireland



Happy Pride everyone. It's going to be a great day tomorrow, full of Irish love and queer joy.

Be thankful for it, cos some people have neither pic.twitter.com/AQe2YwXpvY — Dr Panti Bliss (@PantiBliss) June 29, 2018

Gardai arrested a boy in his late teens shortly after the incident.

He was questioned at Store street Gardai station but has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

People have been reacting on social media determined not to let the attack ruin the mood of Pride this weekend: