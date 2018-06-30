Brick Thrown Into Iconic Gay Bar On Eve Of Pride Festival
A teenager has been released without charge after a brick was thrown through the window one of Dublin's most iconic gaybars.
The attack happened on the eve of the Pride Festival which is taking place in the city today.
A rock with homophobic language was fired into Panti Bar on Capel Street at around 11 o' clock last night.
There were no injuries reported.
A brick thrown through Pantibar's window just now. No one hurt.— Dr Panti Bliss (@PantiBliss) June 29, 2018
It says in Irish "FAIRIES (fags) OUT OF IRELAND"
But we are Ireland
Happy Pride everyone. It's going to be a great day tomorrow, full of Irish love and queer joy.
Be thankful for it, cos some people have neither pic.twitter.com/AQe2YwXpvY
Gardai arrested a boy in his late teens shortly after the incident.
He was questioned at Store street Gardai station but has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.
People have been reacting on social media determined not to let the attack ruin the mood of Pride this weekend:
After seeing that picture of a rock thrown through Pantibar's window last night. I thought we could have fun today by downloading this blank brick and adding our own message to it for Dublin LGBTQ #Pride #EraseTheHate #DublinPride pic.twitter.com/AKLOWpXi8W— Will St Leger (@WillStLeger) June 30, 2018