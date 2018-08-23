We'll find out this morning how the British government's preparing the UK for the risks of a no-deal Brexit.

It'll publish the first of its technical notes - which includes advice for businesses and the public.

Some fear that scenario would be catastrophic for the UK economy, with trade and transport grinding to a halt.

But the British Brexit secretary Dominic Raab insists the release of dozens of papers will ensure a smooth transition and will keep the UK economy functioning.