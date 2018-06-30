British Appeal Over Missing Children Who Could Be Travelling to Ireland
London Police are appealing for help in tracing three missing children who might be travelling in Ireland.
The Quinn family include Cara aged 10, Michael 9, and 6 year old Hagen.
They're missing from their carer's address in Lambeth in South London, and may be in the company of their mother.
Appeal to trace missing siblings https://t.co/29BlbRXkX4 pic.twitter.com/r3pezIr8t1— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 30, 2018
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police.