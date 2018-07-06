Brexit plans agreed by Theresa May's cabinet propose the creation of a new UK-EU free trade area.

Ministers reached a 'collective position' for negoations with the EU this evening after marathon talks at Mrs May's country retreat Chequers.

Members of Mrs May's cabinet had been deeply divided over Brexit plans.

The agreed proposals - which will have to be approved by Europe - will see Britain agree to remain in line with many EU rules.

However, the country could move away from Europe's regulations in future.

Mrs May has said the agreement would honour commitments to Northern Ireland and avoid a hard border.

“Our Brexit #DealForBritain – the 12 key principles that we will use in our EU negotiations as we continue along the road to Brexit.” – PM @Theresa_May pic.twitter.com/gnOTrMdAfn — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 6, 2018

She also insists her cabinet has agreed a "collective position" on withdrawal negotiations.

She explained: "This will maintain high standards - there'll be a common rulebook for industrial goods and agricultural products.

"We also will ensure that nothing can change without the approval of our parliament."

The proposals and the soon-to-be-published 'white paper' on Brexit will now have to be considered by the EU, ahead of an October deadline for reaching a Brexit deal.