A three-year investigation in the UK has found foxes - not humans - were behind hundreds of 'cat mutilations'.

London's Met Police launched an investigation in November 2015 after reports from the public about mutilated cats.

The animals were often found with their heads or tails removed.

The incidents prompted some media stories about to a 'Croydon Cat Killer'.

But officials carried out two dozen post-mortem exams on cats and found they'd most likely died after being hit by cars, with the mutilations taking place after death.

CCTV footage from three incidents, meanwhile, showed foxes carrying either the bodies or body-parts of cats.

While forensic tests on three cats and two rabbits found the presence of fox DNA on all five bodies.