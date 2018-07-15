The British Prime Minister is warning Conservative MPs there is no alternative to her plans for Brexit.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday - Theresa May says failure to support them could lead to a 'no-deal' scenario with the EU.

The prime minister says threatened revolts by MPs risked undermining any chances of a deal with Brussels.

I say to the British people today: I am not going to Brussels to compromise our national interest; I am going to fight for it. I am going to fight for our Brexit deal – because it is the right deal for Britain. https://t.co/7QkkhM2qcN — Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 15, 2018

Some long-standing Leave campaigners are unhappy with Theresa May's White Paper which proposes a common rulebook with the EU for traded goods.

Her comments come as a new poll now puts UK Labour five points ahead of the Conservatives.

Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says his party is prepared to step-in.

"We're absolutely ready for a general election. We will assert our principles; jobs, living standards, hope for people in this country.

We're a party who unites people however they voted in the referendum."