British PM Says MP Revolts Threaten Brexit Deal
The British Prime Minister is warning Conservative MPs there is no alternative to her plans for Brexit.
Writing in the Mail on Sunday - Theresa May says failure to support them could lead to a 'no-deal' scenario with the EU.
The prime minister says threatened revolts by MPs risked undermining any chances of a deal with Brussels.
I say to the British people today: I am not going to Brussels to compromise our national interest; I am going to fight for it. I am going to fight for our Brexit deal – because it is the right deal for Britain. https://t.co/7QkkhM2qcN— Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 15, 2018
Some long-standing Leave campaigners are unhappy with Theresa May's White Paper which proposes a common rulebook with the EU for traded goods.
Her comments come as a new poll now puts UK Labour five points ahead of the Conservatives.
Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says his party is prepared to step-in.
"We're absolutely ready for a general election. We will assert our principles; jobs, living standards, hope for people in this country.
We're a party who unites people however they voted in the referendum."