Theresa May says failure to support her plans could lead to a 'no-deal' scenario with the EU

The British Prime Minister is warning Conservative MPs there is no alternative to her plans for Brexit.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday - Theresa May says failure to support them could lead to a 'no-deal' scenario with the EU.

The prime minister says threatened revolts by MPs risked undermining any chances of a deal with Brussels.

Some long-standing Leave campaigners are unhappy with Theresa May's White Paper which proposes a common rulebook with the EU for traded goods.

Her comments come as a new poll now puts UK Labour five points ahead of the Conservatives.

Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says his party is prepared to step-in.

"We're absolutely ready for a general election. We will assert our principles; jobs, living standards, hope for people in this country.

We're a party who unites people however they voted in the referendum."

 