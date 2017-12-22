British passports will change to a blue and gold design after Brexit, the UK's immigration minister says.

Once Britain has left the European Union, passports will no longer be the burgundy EU standard colour.

The cover will change to navy blue, which was the colour of the first UK passport to come in the form of a book in 1921.

While it's never been a legal requirement for EU countries to have the same burgundy travel document, most have agreed to do so as part of efforts to forge a collective identity.

UK Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis Lewis said: "Leaving the EU gives us a unique opportunity to restore our national identity and forge a new path for ourselves in the world."

The new passports will be introduced in phases which, he said, will save the UK taxpayer money.

After Brexit, burgundy passports will still be issued - but will not say European Union at the top or make reference to the EU inside.