The British Prime Minister's called for a surprise general election in June.

Theresa May says she'll ask MPs to vote tomorrow - she needs the backing of two thirds of the House of Commons.

She's always denied that she planned to have an election before 2020, but says she 'reluctantly' and 'recently' changed her mind - because of Brexit:

The DUP leader Arlene Foster has welcomed the announcement of a general election - saying it gives the people of Northern Ireland a chance to vote "for the Union".

Sinn Féin's Gerry Adams also says his party is "up" for an election, as it gives people a chance to vote against Brexit.

Meanwhile Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who wants another independence referendum, says it's a cynical move by Theresa May:

Here, Leo Varadkar says he wouldn't call a snap general election if he takes over from Enda Kenny as Taoiseach.

The social protection minister says it wouldn't be fair to pull the rug from independents who are part of the minority government.

He also says the British election shouldn't impact on the Fine Gael leadership issue -

But says it does have an impact on Northern Ireland: