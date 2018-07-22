An official birthday picture has been released by Kensington Palace, to mark British Prince George's fifth birthday.

The image shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest child smiling, with his hands behind his back.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday – thank you everyone for your lovely messages 🎈



📷 @mattporteous pic.twitter.com/KJ4c73ospG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2018

Over the past 12 months, George has completed his first school year and welcomed a new member to the royal family, his baby brother Prince Louis.