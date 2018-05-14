Broadcaster Maia Dunphy Reveals Split From Comedian Husband Johnny Vegas
Maia Dunphy has revealed that she has separated from her comedian husband Johnny Vegas.
In a joint statement on Twitter, they say they separated last year, and that they're telling people now because "speculation is unhelpful at best, and dangerous at worst".
They also say there is no acrimony and they fully support each other.
The couple married in April 2011 in Spain, and have a three-year-old son together.
A note from me and @JohnnyVegasReal X pic.twitter.com/4jc9z9sl39— Maïa (YES!) Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) May 14, 2018