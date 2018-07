Two brothers have been jailed for life for what was described in court as a “savage, brutal and ferocious” murder of a man in Dublin.



Dean and Jason Bradley chased Neil Reilly after he fired shots at their home at Liscarne Gardens in Ronanstown in January last year.



Their trial heard he was run over by a car and beaten to death.



Their younger brother Ryan will be sentenced at the end of the month for impeding the Garda investigation.