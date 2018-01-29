Bruno Mars has been the big winner at Grammys - taking six awards, including a clean sweep of the big three prizes.

24K Magic was named best album and record, while he won song of the year for That's What I Like.

Kendrick Lamar won five awards - including best rap performance for his song Loyalty, which features Rihanna.

Ed Sheeran claimed best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance - although he wasn't at the event in New York overnight to collect the prizes.

Elsewhere, there was a posthumous award for Leonard Cohen for best rock performance.

The late Carrie Fisher was also honoured for best spoken word album with her reading of her memoir The Princess Diarist.

Kendrick Lamar earns a standing ovation for his powerful, political opening performance at the #Grammys https://t.co/GYr9FB0HNs pic.twitter.com/o07rgX2GRD — CNN (@CNN) January 29, 2018

The MeToo and Time's Up campaigns featured prominently at the star-studded ceremony - with stars such as Lady Gaga, Rita Ora and Sam Smith among those wearing or holding a symbolic flower to show support for the campaigns.

Elton John - who appeared only days after announcing his farewell tour - performed with a white rose on top of his piano.

Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, was among those featured in a parody sketch that saw celebrities read excerpts from Michael Wolffs's controversial book about the Trump administration, Fire And Fury.