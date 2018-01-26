Should Smartphone Be Banned For Children Under The Age Of 14?
The Education Minister says legislation may need to be changed to protect children using smartphones.
A leading child protection expert wants a nationwide ban on such devices for children under 14.
Dr Mary Aiken says teenagers are at huge risk from predators - and phones should not be given as First Communion presents.
Minister Richard Bruton says it is up to local school management on whether smartphones are allowed or not.
But he says he is open to proposals on the issue: