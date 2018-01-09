A burglar who allegedly injured his testicles while robbing a shop in Cavan is seeking compensation from the shop's owner.

Reports indicate the injury occurred during a robbery, which took place on November 20, 2015, when a neighbour alerted the shop owner that his premises was being broken into.

The man, who called Joe Duffy's Liveline and only gave the name Kevin, then called the guards, who arrived at the scene and met three men as they were trying to leave the shop.

It is being reported that one of the men injured his scrotum on a shelf while trying to evade arrest.

The three burglars were caught and sentenced to six months, suspended for two years.

In November of last year Kevin received a letter stating that the injured man was seeking compensation.

The burglar is also suing The Garda Commissioner, the Minister for Justice and the Attorney General.