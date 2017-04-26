A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a retail premises in Stepaside, Dublin early this morning.

A sum of money and stock was taken during the incident.

Gardai say two men fled the scene in a silver car which had previously been reported stolen.

Around an hour later, Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire arrested a man in the St. Patrick's Crescent area - who was seen running from a silver car matching the description.

Some items were discovered following a search of the car.

The man is currently being detained at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.