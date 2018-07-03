A 21-year-old arrested after the suspicious death of a pensioner in Cork was known to the victim, it has been revealed.

66-year-old Joe O'Callaghan was found dead by his wife in his apartment in Douglas yesterday.

A forensic examination has been carried out at the scene, and a post-mortem on the body is set to be completed today.

A man later handed himself into gardaí, and he's still in custody this morning.

Reporter Ralph Riegel has been following the story, and says a neighbour heard a commotion the night before Mr O'Callaghan died.

He explained: "He heard shouting... he thought it was at midnight, but I think gardaí are satisfied it was probably around 1am in the morning.

"He kept hearing this loud voice saying 'open the f'in door, open the f'in door'".

He added: "Gardaí want to reassure people living in the area that this was not an attempted robbery or anything like that - they seem to be dealing with something very different.

"I think we're going to see very early and significant developments in this case."