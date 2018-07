What has been called "Ireland's biggest archaeological find in 50 years" has been unveiled in County Meath.



Excavations on farmland at Dowth Hall near Newgrange have uncovered a passage tomb cemetery that dates back 5,500 years.



Among the significant finds is a large carved kerbstone, similar to the ones at Newgrange.



During the dig at the megalithic site, two more tombs were discovered which haven't yet been fully explored.