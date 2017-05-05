Joan Burton’s adviser has told the ‘Jobstown Seven’ trial she’s embarrassed by some of the language she used while surrounded by protesters in Dublin.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy and six others deny falsely imprisoning Karen O’Connell and the former Tánaiste during a water charge protest in 2014.

Today, Ms. O’Connell denied using words “f**ing dregs” to describe the crowd and said “dregs” simply meant the end of something.

Under cross-examination, she also denied being calm and relaxed while inside a Garda vehicle:

Padraig Dwyer, defence barrister for one of the so-called Jobstown Seven, played a clip from inside an unmarked Garda car that Joan Burton and her adviser Karen O’Connell claim they were trapped in.

Despite being surrounded by protesters, Mr. Dwyer suggested the atmosphere was relaxed and jovial.

Ms. O’Connell denied that was the case. She could be heard laughing in the clip but said that often happens when people find themselves in nervous and tense situations.