Students who've just finished their Leaving Cert might be re-thinking their college options depending on how the exams went.

Anyone hoping to begin a third level course in September has until tomorrow to change their minds.

The CAO change-of-mind facility closes tomorrow evening 1st July at 5.15pm, giving students an option to submit any changes of their choices.

The CAO received over 72,600 applicants this year.

They'll offer the first main round of college offers on Monday, August 20th.

Guidance Counsellor and Educational Columnist, Brian Mooney explains.

"The CAO application process closes at 5.15pm tomorrow, that means that you can change any aspect of you course choices up to 5.15 tomorrow but I would advise you to so well in advance of that time to allow for any technological hitches.

Whatever list of courses is on your record at that time are the course that the CAO will use to offer to you over the coming months."