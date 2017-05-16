Cabinet To Be Briefed On Cyber Attack Fallout
The Cabinet will today be briefed on the fallout from the WannaCry cyber attack.
The HSE's external IT networks will also remain offline today as a precaution.
The only confirmed case in Ireland so far targeted by this virus is a HSE funded healthcare unit in County Wexford - which wasn't connected to its main network.
Communications Minister Denis Naughten will brief Ministers on the latest situation later:
Meanwhile, two internet security firms have now identified potential links between a North Korean cyber-gang and the attack.
It's claimed the malware has similarities to other software used by the Lazarus Group.
The organisation's thought to have targeted Sony Pictures in 2014.