The Cabinet will today be briefed on the fallout from the WannaCry cyber attack.

The HSE's external IT networks will also remain offline today as a precaution.

The only confirmed case in Ireland so far targeted by this virus is a HSE funded healthcare unit in County Wexford - which wasn't connected to its main network.

Communications Minister Denis Naughten will brief Ministers on the latest situation later:

Meanwhile, two internet security firms have now identified potential links between a North Korean cyber-gang and the attack.

It's claimed the malware has similarities to other software used by the Lazarus Group.

The organisation's thought to have targeted Sony Pictures in 2014.