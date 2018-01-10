The Cabinet will consider changes to Ireland's abortion laws this morning.

Health Minister Simon Harris will present his plans for a referendum and the new laws that could come in if the vote is passed.

It comes after the Oireachtas committee on the 8th amendment last month recommended to allow abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks into the pregnancy.

The Taoiseach has confirmed not all Cabinet members will be required to vote the same way on the issue, and they'll debate it at today's meeting.

A number of ministers are known to be in favour of supporting the recommendations - including Simon Harris, Paschal Donohoe, Regina Doherty, Eoghan Murphy, Katherine Zappone, Josepha Madigan and Charlie Flanagan.

However, others have reservations about the plans for various reasons, or support them in part but not the 12 weeks aspect.

The Taoiseach has expressed his hope that a referendum will be held in May, but that timeline means quick movement on the issue will be needed when the Dáil returns next week.

Our Political Correspondent Sean Defoe reports: