Legislation on abortion will be brought into the Dáil before the summer recess.

The Health Minister says he's confident the new laws can be in place by the end of the year.

Simon Harris will bring a timetable to his cabinet colleagues this morning that will see the legislation for allowing abortions in Ireland published within 6 weeks.

Other things need to be put in place at the same time - like the regulation of abortion pills and clinical guidelines for medical practitioners.

The cabinet will discuss the issue today and the Department of Health has asked for a meeting with the relevant medical colleges to discuss guidelines.

While Ministers have been saying they want to move quickly to enact the decision taken by people in the referendum, they want to make sure they get the law right so there is a safe service for women.

Minister Harris is confident the legislation can pass all stages in the Dáil and Seanad and become law before the end of the year.

Fianna Fáil have called for special sittings of the Dáil during the summer break to ensure it passes quickly.