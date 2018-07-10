The cabinet is expected to sign off on the legislation to allow abortions this morning.

Health Minister Simon Harris will bring the legislation to allow abortions before his cabinet colleagues this morning.

It's understood to be in line with the General Scheme published before the referendum in May.

That is, to allow terminations without needing a reason for up to 12 weeks into pregnancy, and in more limited circumstances after that.

There's a few small additions to the legislation, one is to allow safe zones around areas where abortions are carried out.

This would mean protesters could hang posters or demonstrate close to those areas, in what's seen as a direct response to the graphic abortion posters seen outside some maternity hospitals during the referendum campaign.

It's understood Minister Harris will also stress that cost shouldn't be a barrier to accessing a termination

The legislation can't be introduced before the summer break because of a number of legal challenges to the referendum result, but government sources remain confident the new laws can be in place before the start of next year.