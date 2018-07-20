Cadbury is to make a new Dairy Milk bar that contains 30 percent less sugar than the current version - in response to the obesity crisis.

The confectioner says it'll go on sale next year - and claims it’s the "most significant innovation in the brand's history".

The company said the new Dairy Milk bar will sit alongside the original on shelves and offer consumers greater choice and help to manage their sugar intake.

It's planning similar moves with other products including Oreo, Wine Gums and Jelly Babies.