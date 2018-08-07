California is currently experiencing its biggest ever wildfires.

Two started a fortnight ago - and have now joined into one huge blaze.

Thousands have been forced out of their homes.

Further south - there's another fire in Orange County.

The fires, known as the Mendocino Complex, are burning around 100 miles north of San Francisco.

Since being ignited on 27 July they have devastated 283,800 acres (443.4 square miles).

Australia and New Zealand Firefighters arriving in Redding have mobilized through a longstanding partnership with the USDA Forest Service to ensure adequate numbers of experienced fire managers are available to suppress large fires. #CarrFire #MendocinoComplexFires #MutualAid pic.twitter.com/oovrIGY3v2 — USFS Fire-California (@R5_Fire_News) August 6, 2018

More than 14,000 firefighters from a number of US states are fighting various blazes across the country's north west, almost 4,000 of them dedicated to the Mendocino Complex fires.

Their numbers were bolstered by the arrival of 140 colleagues from Australia and New Zealand on Sunday, 53 of whom will help fight the California fires, while the others head for Oregon.

Mr McLean said: "I can remember a couple of years ago when we saw 10 to 12,000 firefighters in the states of California, Oregon and Washington and never the 14,000 we see now."

California wildfires are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amounts of readily available water to be properly utilized. It is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Must also tree clear to stop fire from spreading! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2018

US President Donald Trump is being criticised for not knowing anything about the climate or water as he wades in on the wildfire crisis:

In California wild fires burn, people are dying, losing their homes, their life savings. No condolences from the monster playing golf in New Jersey. No thank you to the firefighters. Nothing but blame and criticism. pic.twitter.com/PIa4aLC9d3 — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) August 7, 2018

Over the weekend the Governor of California, Jerry Brown, thanked firefighters for working day and night to try and control the blaze and save people and properties: