There's a call for the Transport Minister to ensure Irish airports are prepared to deal with any potential drone disruption.

No Drone Zones are in operation at airports across the country, but Senator Neale Richmond wants reassurances from Minister Shane Ross on the issue.

It comes after the temporary closure of the departures runway yesterday evening at London Heathrow following a drone sighting.

Yesterday's incident followed several days of major disruption at Gatwick Airport before Christmas after numerous reports of drones in the area.

Both London airports are now said to be investing in anti-drone technology to prevent such disruption in the future.

Senator Richmond says Irish people need to know that any possible sightings will be dealt with swiftly.

He argued: "For the second time in a matter of weeks, we've seen a British airport brought to a standstill by drone sightings and drone disturbances.

"I think it's a fair question to ask the Minister for Transport to make sure Dublin Airport and indeed all Irish airports are adequately prepared to deal with anything similar."

The Irish Aviation Authority say exclusion zones are in operation at Irish airports, adding that the European Commission is currently developing new regulations surrounding drones.

Illegal use of drones can be reported to gardaí.