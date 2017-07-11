The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) says it's concerned at the forthcoming changes in waste charges.

The charity says it accepts that the pricing structure for waste removal should encourage waste reduction and recycling.

But it wants the charges to be properly regulated and "poverty proofed" - with affordability measures for low income households.

While Fianna Fáil say they will support the Green Party and Labour over their Waste Reduction Bill.

It would introduce a deposit refund scheme on plastic bottles and cans, and ban coffee cups that can't be composted.

It comes just days after the party's decision to side with the Government over the controversial bin charges legislation.



Fianna Fáil's environment spokesperson, Timmy Dooley, says it's the right thing to do.

"We're going to collaborate and support the bill.

"We all recognise the importance of reducing the amount of throw-away material from fast-food outlets - it's having a detrimental impact on our environment.

"And for that reason it's right now that we would signal our intention to end the use of this kind of material that's not biodegradable over the coming years".