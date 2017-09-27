The Department for Justice is being asked to ban a website that rates escorts.

Escort Ireland allows users review the women they've rented through the site.

The website contains dozens of reviews such as "knows how to treat a man" and "performed professionally".

Over 6,000 people have signed a petition asking Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and his Junior Minister David Stanton to take the site offline and ban ones like it.

Ruth Breslin from Ruhama says, "We have long been familiar with the activities of Escort Ireland and the review system. But I think it's great to get it out there in the public so people can see it for what it really is, in terms of the behaviour of sex buyers and the way in which they view the women they're buying; essentially as products, essentially as pieces of meat... and the really dehumanising way they're talking about these women."