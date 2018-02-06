The government must carry out a full review of the bidding process for the National Broadband Plan.

Fianna Fail says it needs to be examined after Eir pulled out of the running last week, leaving just one bidder.

.@timmydooley and Fianna Fáil calling for a review of the bidding for the National Broadband Plan after Eir pulled out pic.twitter.com/701mfYjcfy — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) February 6, 2018

Fianna Fáil are bringing a motion in the Dáil calling for greater state subvention to be looked at - the government will oppose it.





Fianna Fáil Communications Spokesperson Timmy Dooley was asked if a review could delay the roll-out of broadband, and see the one remaining bidder pull out:







