Campaigners for adopted people are calling for a full Garda investigation of all adoption agencies.

It follows revelations about illegal adoptions at St Patrick's Guild.

The agency registered 126 couples as the birth parents of children they were adopting, between 1946 and 1969.

It's thought around 80 of the adopted children have never been told the truth.

The issue was discovered when Tusla officials sorting through 13,500 records registered between 1946 and 1968 found index cards containing the words 'adopted from birth'.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone says it's hard to estimate the true extent of incorrect registrations of birth because the practice was concealed.

Tusla is operating a Freephone helpline for anyone seeking information, available on 1800-805-665 between 10am and 4pm on weekdays.