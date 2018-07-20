Calls For Google To Publish Data On Ads Paid For During Abortion Referendum Campaign
There are calls on Google to follow Facebook's lead and publish data on ads that were paid for during the abortion referendum campaign.
Both online platforms banned foreign ads in the lead up to the vote - while Google went a step further and banned all ads relating to the campaign.
Facebook will soon publish details on how much money was spent on ads and what advocacy groups were behind them.
Craig Dwyer from the Transparent Referendum Initiative says Google should do the same: