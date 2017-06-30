The six protestors acquitted in the Jobstown trial have called for an inquiry into what what they claim is an attempt "to stitch them up".



They say there are major questions as to why several senior Gardai all gave evidence which was disproven by video evidence.



At a press conference this afternoon the Solidarity TD Paul Murphy alleged a conspiracy in how the case was taken.



He says a public inquiry is needed to discover who exactly was behind it - and to establish why Garda evidence was so consistent, and yet incorrect:

Meanwhile a law professor at Trinity College Dublin say he expects a review of the law around contempt of court.



As questions are raised about online commentary during the trial, Eoin O'Dell says a 'tidy up' of the law would be welcome: