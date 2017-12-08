Around 1 in 5 women experience some form of violence but the majority are reluctant to report it.

European statistics show that only between 2 and 10 per cent of rapes are reported.

The Irish Observatory on violence against women is holding a conference today to call for more supports for women to encourage them to come forward and proceed with prosecutions.

Nicole Gernon reports:

One new measure that should help women report crimes is the Criminal Justice victims of crime act which has just been passed.

This allows for cross examination about sexual history and the use of screens and video statements.

This is due to be followed up with the Istanbul convention which deals with supports and compensation and the Domestic Violence Bill which includes an offence of coercive control, such as mental or financial abuse.

Today's conference comes as new figures reveal that one in five women doctors have been sexually harassed at work in the past 2 years and a quarter faced gender based bullying.

The observatory is calling for better data collection and more supports for those who deal with women affected.

Anyone who's experienced violence can contact the Women's Aid National Freephone Helpline of 1800 341 900