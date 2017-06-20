The Irish defense forces have rescued up to 15 thousand refugees in the Mediterranean, including a significant number of children.

Over 5 thousand people died making the deadly crossing in 2015, with this year’s figure already over 1 thousand 8 hundred.

On world refugee day, the Irish government is being urged to do more to help people who have fled their homes.

Ireland has received mixed reports on its response to the global refugee crisis.



The system of care for unaccompanied children has been positively recognised, however, there has been wide criticism of the Direct Provision system, where asylum seekers are living on just over 20 euro a week.

Kim Buckley has this report: