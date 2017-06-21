There are calls for an independent National Building Regulator to improve safety standards here.

The Green Party is proposing the measure in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire, saying inspections must be increased.

It comes amid the evacuation of twenty people, including children, from a potentially unsafe Dublin property over fire safety concerns.

It follows a High Court hearing yesterday amid claims the Mountjoy Square building isn't compliant with regulations and poses a danger to its residents and neighbours.

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin says a new approach is needed to home safety: