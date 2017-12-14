Members of the public are being urged to donate a shoebox of gifts to the homeless this Christmas.

LUAS operator, Transdev, and Inner City Helping Homeless are encouraging people to bring their shoebox to the Connolly Luas Stop in Dublin between 7am and 7pm today.

Last year over 20,000 shoeboxes were donated. They filled a whole Luas, hence the hastag #fillaluas

Transdev's Dervla Brophy says they'll be distributed right across the country: