There are calls for Peter Casey to withdraw from the Presidential race over comments he made about travellers.

Speaking to the Indepedent.ie's podcast 'The Floating Voter' he said travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority.

He also criticised the community claiming they don't pay their fair share of taxes.

Pavee Point has described the comments as grossly insulting and offensive and have called on him to withdraw from the race for he Aras.

Peter Casey made the comments while speaking to Kevin Doyle: