Mental health experts say we need more research into so-called 'murder suicides'.

The inquest into the deaths of the Hawe family in Cavan yesterday returned a verdict of unlawful killing.

Clodagh Hawe and her three sons were stabbed to death by their father Alan Hawe last year who then took his own life.

There's been around around a dozen murder suicides in this country over the last decade.

Professor of Psychiatry, Patricia Casey, says it's crucial we study these cases: