Calls For Solitary Confinement To Be Abolished In Irish Prisons
Hallucinations, paranoia and self inflicted injuries are some of the adverse effects of even short term solitary confinement.
Campaigners have today been calling for the practice to be abolished in Irish prisons.
Professor Juan E Mendez is a former political prisoner who was subjected to torture and administrative detention for more than a year.
He says clinicians have proved it can produce adverse health effects in someone after only a few days: