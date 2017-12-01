There are calls for clinical protocols for when a child has a mental health crisis.

It's after the Coroner's Court heard that the family of an 11 year old girl who died by suicide were advised to go to their local A&E if any concerns arose out of hours.

The inquest of Milly Tuomey from Dublin has heard that she hated how she looked, and had posted about her intention to die on Instagram.

Kim Buckley has this report:

Milly Tuomey was found in a critical condition at her home in Templeogue in Dublin on the 1st of January 2016, she was rushed to Our Lady's Children's Hospital where she died on January 4th.

At the inquest into her death yesterday, a coroner returned a verdict of suicide.

Dublin Coroner's Court heard that Milly has an appointment with the HSE's Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services for January 2016 but this was brought forward after her mother found pills and a diary under Milly's bed.

The family was advised in the meantime to go to their local A&E if any concerns arose around Christmas or out of hours.

The court heard that Milly had hated the way she looked and was self harming. She posted on her Instagram account that she wanted to die.

If you or anyone you know is affected by this story log on to any of the following;

www.spunout.ie

www.jigsaw.ie

samaritans.org or freephone 116 123.

www.aware.ie. Tel: 1800 80 48 48.

www.pieta.ie. Tel: 01 623 5606.

www.grow.ie. Tel: 1890 474 474.

www.bodywhys.ie. 1890 200 444.