There are calls for VAT to be reduced on Sunscreen.

At the moment it's classed as a luxury item with 23 percent valued added tax.

But Fine Gale Senator Tim Lombard says given the importance of wearing sun protection it should be treated as necessity.

It comes as Ireland in the midst of a heatwave with temperatures to remain in the mid twenties for the rest of the week.

Lombard says: 'When you take into consideration that we had over 11 thousand cases of skin cancer in Ireland last year, it's beyond belief that this product which could do so much to protect yourself is considered to be a luxury product'.